MCC launches new phlebotomy technician course

Students can now work toward a career as a phlebotomy technician through Metropolitan Community College.

The 90-hour noncredit course, developed by the Metropolitan Community College Workforce Innovation Division, prepares students to become a certified phlebotomy technician through the National Healthcareer Association (NHA).

Over four months, the Phlebotomy Technician course prepares students for a career in the field of laboratory science. Upon completion, students enhance their qualifications for phlebotomy technician positions with employers of blood or plasma clinics, hospitals, community health centers, doctor offices and nursing homes. Students will learn about blood draws, preparing blood for testing and verifying identities.

Classroom and lab work includes terminology, anatomy and physiology; blood collection procedures; specimen hands-on practice; and training in skills and techniques to perform puncture methods. Students who successfully complete this course take the NHA Phlebotomy Technician (CPT) Exam.

Classes begin May 2. To learn more, visit mccneb.me/phlebotomy. Tuition assistance is also available to those who qualify.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.