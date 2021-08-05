MCC launches new veterinary assistant prep program

Students can now work toward a career as a veterinary assistant through Metropolitan Community College. The noncredit program, developed by the MCC Workforce Innovation Division, prepares students to take the national Veterinary Assistant Exam, offered by the National Workforce Career Association.

The veterinary assistant program prepares students for a career in the field of veterinary medicine. Upon completion, students enhance their qualifications for veterinary assistant positions with employers who service animals such as a veterinary clinic, animal hospital, farm, animal shelter, kennel or animal daycare. Students will learn about the care of animals as well as how to recognize signs of illness and disease.

“The demand for veterinary assistants and animal care workers in the Omaha metropolitan area is growing and is considered a high demand career field by the Nebraska Department of Labor,” said Robert Caldwell, MCC Workforce Training manager. “These classes are focused on helping to meet the growing employer demand for a qualified animal care workforce while also providing a bridge to individuals who are looking to break into this career field in an entry-level role.”

Classes begin Oct. 5. To register, visit mcccorporateonline.com/courses/veterinary-assistant. Tuition assistance is also available.

