MCC offering Nebraska high school students no-cost tuition for dual-enrollment classes

Metropolitan Community College is offering Nebraska high school students the opportunity to earn college credit at no cost for the next three academic years.

Beginning with the 2022-23 academic year, tuition and facility fees for all of the college’s high school enrollment programs will be offered at no cost. MCC tuition for high school students is paid for by federal funding directed by the State of Nebraska and the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.

Through the eligible MCC high school enrollment programs, students and families can save thousands on the cost of higher education, said Tom McDonnell, MCC vice president for academic affairs. There are currently more than 100,000 students enrolled across Nebraska high schools that are eligible for tuition-free college credits.

“This is a phenomenal opportunity to make a huge difference in access to postsecondary education,” McDonnell said in a news release. “High school enrollment programs expose students to career opportunities that prepare them to enter the workforce, and this funding makes it possible help more Nebraska high school students discover their career interests through college classes.”

The following MCC high school enrollment programs, which are provided in concurrent, online and on-campus formats, offer waived tuition and facility fees from the 2022-23 through 2024-25 academic years:

• Career Academy — High school juniors and seniors learn specific career knowledge and skills prior to high school graduation. These programs culminate in a career certificate or specialist diploma.

• CollegeNOW! — High school students enroll into sections taught by MCC faculty on campus or online. Students can begin pursuit of an associate degree and/or transfer MCC college credit to other colleges and universities.

• Concurrent Enrollment — A partnership between MCC and Nebraska high school districts in which students earn both high school and college credit simultaneously while attending their scheduled course in the high school classroom.

• Gateway to College — A nationally recognized dual-credit high school diploma completion program that serves students, ages 16-20, who would like an educational setting that is individually tailored for student success. Enrollment fees apply for this program.

• Kickstart Online Institute — A series of MCC general education programs for high school students that count toward most MCC degrees, are transferrable and may count toward high school credit.

For more information on MCC high school enrollment programs, visit mccneb.edu/secondary-partnerships, email secondarypartnerships@mccneb.edu or call 531-MCC-2213.