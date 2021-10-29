MCC plans Native American Heritage Month education events

Metropolitan Community College will honor Native American Heritage Month through a series of educational events that will share the stories, history and culture of Native Americans. Throughout the month of November, MCC will host virtual educational events that are free and open to the public.

The month begins with a lecture titled, “Good Medicine: Finding Your Voice After Collective Trauma.” The lecture will be given at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, by Kyle Ethelbah of the University of Nevada Las Vegas. His talk will inspire as well as tell his unbelievable journey after a traumatic childhood.

Other lectures and video discussions will cover topics such as the history of tribal colleges and the Nebraska Genoa Indian Industrial School, which includes the stories of many missing children who never returned home and their fates have yet to be accounted for.

To attend the events, visit mccneb.edu/native at the scheduled start time and click on the Zoom link. You can also visit the same website for a full schedule of events and more detailed information.

