MCC receives $45,000 grant from Carriage House Foundation

Metropolitan Community College logo

Metropolitan Community College is the recipient of a $45,000 grant award from the Carriage House Foundation.

The grant will go toward helping Automotive Technology, Auto Collision Technology and Diesel Technology programs at the college, including the students at the new Automotive Training Center, a new two-story academic facility on the South Omaha Campus.

“The support of and partnership with the Nebraska New Car and Truck Dealers Association is significant and much appreciated,” said Scott Broady, associate dean of Industrial and Automotive Technology. “With the gift from the Carriage House Foundation, we will be able to add new technology for student use and further strengthen our automotive trades and diesel technology programs.”

The Carriage House Foundation is the charitable division of the Nebraska New Car and Truck Dealers Association. The foundation was formed in 1984 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, capable of receiving tax deductible contributions to provide the funding for charitable and educational activities to enhance the automotive industry in Nebraska.

