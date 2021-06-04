MCC to celebrate Pride Month with series of online educational events

Metropolitan Community College will celebrate LGBTQIA+ Pride Month with five different educational events beginning June 14. Each event will discuss and present different stories, experiences and historical actions centered on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Pride Month at MCC begins with a lecture via Zoom from Cleve Jones, author and activist, on Monday, June 14, at 6 p.m. For more than 50 years, Jones has given a voice to the voiceless and was recognized as a Champion of Change by former President Barack Obama and was portrayed in an Oscar-winning film.

Other education events throughout the month include “LGBTQ 101: Allies & Inclusivity” on June 15, “Chamber Music Theatre Performance: Equally Divine—The Real Story of the Mona Lisa” on June 22, a panel discussion on June 23 before a film discussion on “Facing Fear” wraps up the month on June 28.

For more information on times and events, visit mccneb.edu/lgbtqia or call 531-MCC-2253 with questions.

