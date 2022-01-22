 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McClellan named to president's list

Education News

Gabrielle McClellan of Fremont is among 342 students who have been named to Union University’s president’s list for the fall 2021 semester.

The president’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale.

