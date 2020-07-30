McDonald's donates school supplies kits for teachers

Leonard commended Marla Snyder, director of marketing and community relations, for her work with the project.

“We’ve got to give Marla a lot of credit. She came up with all the ideas around it — the kit and what we put in it,” he said.

Snyder said many teachers have expressed their thanks and new instructors are among the grateful educators.

“This is their first year of teaching and to go into a pandemic, teaching with all the unknowns, they’re very nervous. This has taken a lot of stress away by providing these kits to them,” Snyder said. “They’re very appreciative.”

Outside of McDonald’s in Fremont, Bergan teachers — all wearing masks — paused for a brief chat.

“This is going to help a lot,” said Patty Bowman, a first-grade teacher.

You could see the smile in Amy Sund’s eyes.

“It’s very much appreciated,” the fourth-grade teacher said.

Earlier that morning, Tina Kuddes, a preschool teacher at Milliken Park Elementary, came with her son, Gehrig, to pick up her kit.

Kuddes appreciates the supplies, too.