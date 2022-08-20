 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Megan Pursche honored at nurse pinning ceremony

College of Saint Mary
College of Saint Mary (CSM) recognized and celebrated 61 nursing graduates, including Megan Pursche of Fremont, at its annual nurse pinning ceremony on July 16 at the Lied Fitness Center.

Each Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) graduate in the Class of 2022 received a pin as a symbolic welcome into the nursing profession. Pinning is a time-honored tradition in the nursing field, and every school designs its own unique pin for its students. CSM’s pin incorporates the shape of a cross bearing the gold letters BSN and CSM, and represents the virtues of worthiness, constancy, truth, loyalty,

A reception was held following the ceremony.

