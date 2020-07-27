Menning reflects on impact of peers while at Fremont High School

The two sports have played an important role in Menning’s life. On top of being offered a walk-on position for Nebraska, he was also offered a chance to walk on to the school’s track and field team.

“I took 24 hours to kind of think everything through and I eventually decided on football,” he said.

While he was torn between choosing to play football or track, Menning said he now knew he made the right decision as soon as he entered the program.

“When I walked into the place, there was a really welcoming atmosphere,” he said. “Everybody was there to help each other get better. It wasn’t like you’re tearing everyone down. Everyone just was there to watch the team get better.”

That welcoming atmosphere affirmed his decision that football was the right move as Menning moves forward into his college career.

“I think it has a really good attitude and it’s a really good program,” he said. “Being able to see it for the first time is like, it was amazing to see. I’m so glad that I made the decision to go with football.”

When he looks back on his career at Fremont, Menning said he is going to remember the people he met while participating in different sports and activities.

“I think that getting to meet all the people I have through both sports and activities are going to stick with me,” he said. “Getting to meet a lot of people who have the same kind of mentality that I do and same work ethic really influenced me.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.