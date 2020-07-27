Menning reflects on impact of peers while at Fremont High School

Keegan Menning is aware of the weight that comes along with being a role model in the community.
The Fremont High School graduate and walk-on offensive lineman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is comfortable with the added pressures and responsibilities. In fact, he welcomes it.
“I know that there is the added pressure of being a role model, but I want to work and 100% embrace it because I want to be the same kind of person to that one kid who is maybe struggling in his own life,” Menning said.
Menning has been active throughout his high school career and those activities haven’t been just limited to the football field. While football has always been a passion for him, Menning also participated in track and field, physics club, choir and the school’s musical.
Out of all those activities, Menning said his favorites were football and track and field. He said each sport brought their own unique challenges that benefited him in different ways.
“You’ve got different aspects, like in football you’re working together as a team, as one cohesive unit,” he said. “With track, you’ve got your own little group of people where everyone’s coaching each other and everyone’s trying to help each other get better.”
He said playing football has helped him learn how to be part of a team while track has showed him how to teach others and not be afraid to reach out for help.
The two sports have played an important role in Menning’s life. On top of being offered a walk-on position for Nebraska, he was also offered a chance to walk on to the school’s track and field team.
“I took 24 hours to kind of think everything through and I eventually decided on football,” he said.
While he was torn between choosing to play football or track, Menning said he now knew he made the right decision as soon as he entered the program.
“When I walked into the place, there was a really welcoming atmosphere,” he said. “Everybody was there to help each other get better. It wasn’t like you’re tearing everyone down. Everyone just was there to watch the team get better.”
That welcoming atmosphere affirmed his decision that football was the right move as Menning moves forward into his college career.
“I think it has a really good attitude and it’s a really good program,” he said. “Being able to see it for the first time is like, it was amazing to see. I’m so glad that I made the decision to go with football.”
When he looks back on his career at Fremont, Menning said he is going to remember the people he met while participating in different sports and activities.
“I think that getting to meet all the people I have through both sports and activities are going to stick with me,” he said. “Getting to meet a lot of people who have the same kind of mentality that I do and same work ethic really influenced me.”
