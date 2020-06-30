Metro Community College sees sharp increase in Fremont area dual credit enrollment

Hansen said he often recommends general education courses for students who are unsure about what classes to take during the summer because they can lessen a student’s coursework once they enter college.

“Taking classes before you get there is going to save you time and it’s going to save you money,” he said. “That’s one of the biggest positives out of this.”

Hansen said students typically have to take around 16 credit hours a semester in college to graduate in four years. Completing some general education courses before graduating high school can go a long way in lightening that load, he said.

“If you get some of those courses out of the way, you can reduce your load during the semester,” he said.

MCC Enrollment Director Monique Cribbs said getting a jump start on a student’s college education while still in high school is a “wonderful opportunity.”

“Even if it’s just starting with one class to get your feet wet, it can be a great benefit to students upon graduation,” she said in a press release.

Scott Jensen, the executive director of Secondary Education at FPS, said the reduced rate and ability to transfer credits for MCC courses allow students to get a jump start on their college experience.