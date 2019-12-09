Metropolitan Community College and Blanchard Leadership have partnered, bringing a world-renowned leadership model to the Omaha area. With the partnership, MCC is now the only institution in Nebraska authorized to deliver Blanchard Leadership training to area businesses, professionals and community members.
The courses are intended for current managers, senior- or mid-level, new managers or supervisors or aspiring young leaders in any industry. The classes will positively impact students by increasing levels of engagement, productivity and performance. In class, students will engage in workshop activities that will develop key concepts in goal setting, communication, delegation and more.
Scheduled trainings for companies are currently available, with open enrollment beginning in April 2020. For more information or to register, call 531-MCC-4771.