Metropolitan Community College adds new program

The Metropolitan Community College Financial Counseling program has been approved by the Association for Financial Counseling and Planning Education (AFCPE) as a Registered Education Program, joining other prestigious four-year schools across the nation. The announcement makes the MCC program the first community college to offer its students a streamlined pathway to the Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC) certification.

The MCC Financial Counseling program can be completed entirely online, giving students the opportunity to earn a degree remotely while earning transferrable college credit. The program is the latest addition to the MCC Applied Finance Institute, which also includes a CFP board-registered program, a Real Estate program and an Insurance program.

MCC students who complete the required curriculum in the Financial Counseling program will now have a chance to sit for a national exam and become an AFC. It is anticipated that the demand for these financial professionals will continue to grow given the financial challenges many households are facing today.

For more information, contact Ashley Peters at adpeters1@mccneb.edu.

