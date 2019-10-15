Metropolitan Community College has announced the new Unity 3D Academy, an MCC Workforce Innovation Division initiative that will offer individuals an opportunity to build upon existing computer programming skills using Unity, a game development tool used by professionals across several industries, from gaming and filmmaking to construction, engineering, architecture, real estate, manufacturing, automotive and more.
Students in the four-month, part-time program will learn to design detailed 2D, 3D and virtual reality (VR) games and experiences.
Registration for the academy is now open, with classes set to begin Feb. 4, 2020. For more information about the academy, visit mccneb.edu/wid, email corporatetraining@mccneb.edu or call 531-MCC-4771.