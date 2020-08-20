Metropolitan Community College announces new partnership

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Metropolitan Community College has partnered with Coursera, an online learning platform, giving students the chance to acquire in-demand technology skills entirely online.

Through this partnership, MCC students will have access to professional certificates taught by instructors from top universities and industry leaders in fields such as data science and information technology. The noncredit courses will be offered through MCC in online learning formats beginning this fall quarter.

The certificates focus on areas of IT customer support, cloud and data engineering, cloud architecture and more. They infuse applied projects, lectures, quizzes, interactive media and learning activities to ensure an engaging and diverse learning experience. Programs are structured into a series of modules with multiple learning assessments and real-world project simulations which must be successfully completed to achieve the certificates.

Coursera professional certificate programs are also available in English, Spanish, French, Japanese and Arabic (language options vary by program). Programs can take three to eight months to complete. Coursera Professional Certificate programs are developed and endorsed by organizations such as Google, SAS and IBM, and are delivered in partnership with Coursera.

For more information, visit mcccorporateonline.com or call 531-MCC-4771.

