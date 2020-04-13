Metropolitan Community College announces update on commencement

Metropolitan Community College has made the decision that its annual commencement ceremony scheduled for Saturday, May 9, will not be held. It was scheduled to take place at Baxter Arena. The college’s priority is the safety and health of students, their family and friends, as well as the health of MCC faculty and staff.
Graduating students have been notified of this decision with a letter from the college president and what they can expect. At the end of spring quarter, student diplomas, along with a printed copy of the graduation ceremony program and any honors medallions, will be mailed to graduates.
For more information, visit www.mccneb.edu/graduation.
