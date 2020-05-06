Metropolitan Community College cancels face-to-face continuing education classes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Metropolitan Community College Continuing Education face-to-face classes have been canceled through Aug. 31, with some online alternatives available.

MCC continues implementing the recommendations of the Douglas County Health Department and the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as part of its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Students who have registered for a summer class will be contacted via email and phone about the class cancellation and notified whether online options are available for the canceled class. The cancellation also applies to College for Kids and College for Teens programs. Any refunds will be issued in 12-15 business days.

Alternate delivery programs have been developed, visit mccneb.edu/ce/online to view online class offerings.

Ongoing college updates and decisions can be found on the MCC COVID-19 official resource page at mccneb.edu/coronavirus.

