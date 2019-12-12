Metropolitan Community College and Food Bank for the Heartland have come together to create the area’s first e-Pantry, a response to help reduce student food insecurity. The service provides MCC students with a supplemental box of nonperishable food items, helping them focus more on coursework.
Students may access the e-Pantry by submitting an online request via the online e-Pantry portal located on the MCC student resources site. Once the request is made, a box of food can be picked up at designated student services locations. In the box, students receive pasta sauce, spaghetti, rice, black beans, corn, green beans, pears, applesauce, soup and macaroni and cheese. All food items are provided by Food Bank for the Heartland and packaged by MCC volunteers before being distributed by MCC logistical teams. Each e-Pantry box also contains a flyer with information about other available food and community resources available to students.
The e-Pantry began operation in early November. In that month alone, 79 students used the e-Pantry service. Those 79 students had a total household count of more than 200, further emphasizing the need for a supplemental food source for MCC students.