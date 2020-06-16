Metropolitan Community College launches new academy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Metropolitan Community College will launch the Lean Six Sigma Academy this fall, giving area professionals another option to develop skills in a part-time training format.

Offered through the College’s Workforce Innovation Division on the Fort Omaha Campus, the noncredit Lean Six Sigma Academy will use a blended-learning format, a mix of in-person instruction and online coursework.

“Lean Six Sigma is a methodology designed to improve efficiency, eliminate waste, mitigate quality issues, and improve working conditions to provide a better response to customers’ needs,” said Robert Caldwell, MCC workforce training manager. “This academy is a great way to boost your résumé quickly without going through years of extra schooling, offered in a part-time format convenient for you.”

The combination of Lean and Six Sigma tools, methods and principles creates a methodology for improving an organizations operations, mindset and culture. The academy courses emphasize interactive simulations, small group interaction and real-world projects. Upon completion of the capstone and project for level, participants can earn a MCC Lean Six Sigma certificate and an American Society of Quality certificate that are recognized and desired in business and industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and more.

For more information, call 531-MCC-4771 or email rcaldwell11@mccneb.edu.

