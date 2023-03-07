Registration is now open for Metropolitan Community College noncredit courses offered at the Fremont Area Center this spring. Courses begin March 16 and offer a range of daytime and evening classes and activities for all ages.

From ongoing yoga classes to a one-day country line dancing workshop and STEAM learning activities for youth, the MCC Fremont Area Center is home to the following in-person learning opportunities this spring:

Celebrate Nebraska: Cranes

Thursday, March 16 (6-9 p.m.) — A one-evening lesson on Nebraska natural history will be provided through an animated presentation on the sandhill crane migration. Learn about the supportive role the Platte River plays in one of the largest migrations and leave with tips on how to best experience viewing sandhill cranes during their spring migration to Central Nebraska.

Overview of Medicare Parts A, B and D

Thursday, March 16 (6-8 p.m.) — Instructor Christine Flaxbeard, a health care professional with more than 30 years of hospital administration experience, will walk participants through the basics of Medicare Parts A, B and D for Drug Plans, including the enrollment process and how to avoid penalties.

Spring Break STEAM Camp (ages 8-11)

Monday, March 20, through Wednesday, March 22 (8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.) — During spring break, students ages 8-11 can take part in a three-day STEAM Camp, which combines science, technology, engineering, art and math lessons through hands-on experiments, games, activities and crafts. Lessons are provided using LEGOS, 3-D pens, engineering techniques and much more. A waiver form is required for students before the start of camp, which is available at mccneb.me/Waiver.

Overview of Medicare Supplement and Advantage Plans

Thursday, March 23 (6-8 p.m.) — Flaxbeard also instructs a course that provides an overview of each Medicare Supplement and Advantage plans to help participants determine which one is the best fit for their health care needs.

Country Line Dancing Workshop

Saturday, March 25 (9 a.m. to noon) — Join longtime country western dance teacher, Rob Tiedgren, and learn six basic line dances over the course of a three-hour session. No partner or previous experience is required.

Yoga Basics

Each Saturday, March 18-April 22 (9-10:30 a.m.) — Over the course of six Saturday sessions, participants will gain a basic understanding of the history and philosophy of yoga, breathing techniques (pranayama) and how they are helpful. Students will also learn how to meditate, different styles and perform basic yoga poses (asana). A yoga mat and notebook are required for class.

For a full list of available courses at the MCC Fremont Area Center, visit bit.ly/MCCFremont or call 531-MCC-3000 for more information.