Metropolitan Community College opens new Automotive Training Center

Metropolitan Community College has opened its new Automotive Training Center, a two-story, $32 million academic facility on the South Omaha Campus near 27th and Q streets.

This approximately 100,000-square-foot facility houses the Automotive Technology and Auto Collision Technology programs in addition to the Toyota T-Ten program.

The Automotive Training Center is designed to train highly skilled workers for the automotive industry, a field facing workforce shortages. MCC worked with local companies such as Baxter, Woodhouse, Jensen Tire and Auto and many others. The facility is a 50:50 public-private partnership, funded by College funds and generous donations from the business and philanthropic community.

Students began using the Automotive Training Center at the start of the 2021 fall quarter.

The building is outfitted with additional labs, classrooms and convertible study spaces with plenty of natural light, helping eliminate the dark, drab stigma sometimes associated with the automotive industry.

To learn more about MCC automotive programs, visit mccneb.edu.

