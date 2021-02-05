Metropolitan Community College plans virtual open house

Metropolitan Community College will host a virtual open house at 10 a.m. Feb. 13 for all prospective students, parents and those interested in learning more about the college. The virtual event will focus on the Fort Omaha Campus and the different programs and services it offers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Attendees will receive a short welcome at 10 a.m. before learning more about the college and its programs in subsequent presentations, sessions and breakout rooms catered to specific interests. Programs and areas of study presenting include career and technical education, culinary and hospitality, IT, PROTO Lab and the Workforce Innovation Division. Guests will also learn about scholarships and the application process.

To register, visit mccneb.edu/events and locate the MCC virtual open house event. It is free and open to the public. For questions, email enrollmentmanagement@mccneb.edu or call 531-MCC-5231.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.