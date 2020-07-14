Metropolitan Community College program receives award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Metropolitan Community College Gateway to College program is a recipient of a Program Excellence Award from Achieving the Dream’s Gateway to College national network for academic year 2018-19. This marks the third consecutive year that MCC Gateway to College has received the award, and the first time that the program has met all four benchmarks — graduation rate, persistence, grade point average and first-term classes passed.

In the same academic year, the program had more than 45 students complete, its highest number ever. For academic year 2019-20, that number was just short of 45. MCC Gateway to College is an alternative for area high school students who have become disengaged from traditional secondary school or have fallen behind for various reasons.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will be delivering a mix of online and in-person instruction for the fall quarter. The college has also purchased additional laptops for Gateway to College students.

For more information, visit mccneb.edu/gateway or call 531-MCC-2400.

