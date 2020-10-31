Metropolitan Community College receives $900,000 grant

Metropolitan Community College is the recipient of a $900,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance. The award will fund a new program within MCC’s 180 Re-entry Assistance Program called Living In Freedom Everyday (LIFE).

LIFE will provide comprehensive education and employment support, increased coaching and tutoring to provide retention support. LIFE will also increase collaborative interaction and information sharing with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

“Through the Vocational and Life Skills program, we have come to value the important work MCC does in the 180 Re-entry Assistance Program. They provide much-needed support and services to individuals reentering our communities,” said Dawn-Renee Smith, deputy director for programs at NDCS. “The LIFE project will increase and expand those services. We look forward to our continued partnership and to see how these targeted services will impact individuals, their families and our communities.”

LIFE will focus service to 120 people housed at Omaha Correctional Center, state work release centers and to those transitioning from prison to reside in the Omaha metro.

For more information about the MCC 180 Re-entry Assistance Program, visit mccneb.edu/reentry.

