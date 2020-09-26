Metropolitan Community College receives award at leadership summit

Metropolitan Community College received the Dennis Iudice Memorial Award at the National Coalition of Certification Centers’ (NC3) seventh annual Leadership Summit. The annual summit was held virtually during the summer and recognized 11 community colleges for their leadership, innovation and success in contributing to skills certification training.

The Dennis Iudice Memorial Award acknowledges MCC as a career and technical education leader, producing one of the highest number of NC3 certifications among colleges in the NC3 network. The college issued 1,599 skill and training certifications during the 2019 calendar year.

The college’s partnership with NC3 began in fall 2013, making MCC the first institution in Nebraska to offer NC3 certifications, an example of the college’s commitment to fulfilling the needs of the workforce and the community. NC3 certifications available to students at MCC include 36 different Snap-On precision measurement tool certifications, along with torque, diagnostic scanner and others that can help students earn high-wage jobs.