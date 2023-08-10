Metropolitan Community College will host an open house at the Automotive Training Center on the South Omaha Campus, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors can learn more about financial aid, scholarships, academic and service programs and take a tour.
Open house attendees may enter for a chance to win prizes, including one free class (up to 4.5 credit hours). Programs and departments featured include: Automotive Technology, Career Experiences, math and natural science instructors, Secondary Partnerships, student affairs and veterans and military resources.
Register at mccneb.org/Aug2023OpenHouse.