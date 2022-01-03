Metropolitan Community College to offer new IT Academy with federal grant

The program stems from a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, which helped create the Rapid IT Training and Employment Initiative that the academy falls underneath. Omaha is one of five sites in the United States awarded this grant, along with San Francisco, Dallas, Denver and Philadelphia.

The initiative is designed to prepare individuals who are unemployed, underemployed or are part of an underrepresented population for a career in information technology to help fill the workforce demands of the Omaha area. The class will teach foundational IT skills that can open doors to a variety of career opportunities, as well as prepare students for industry-recognized certifications. Students will learn with hands-on support and receive career coaching while having access to MCC student resources such as tutoring, paid internships and job placement assistance. Tuition is fully funded for individuals who meet grant eligibility requirements.