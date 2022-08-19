Microsoft Excel classes to be offered at Northeast Community College in West Point

Northeast Community College in West Point will offer beginning Microsoft Excel classes on consecutive Wednesdays in September.

Microsoft Excel - Level I (INFO 5115/22F & CRN #60178) will be held from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, in the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 212.

In this course, participants will learn the essentials of Microsoft Excel and spreadsheets to create and save workbooks, format text and numbers, select ranges, and move or copy data. They will also learn how to use formulas and basic functions, explore printing options for worksheets, and how to insert pictures. Saving worksheets as PDF files, formatting rows and columns will also be covered.

Microsoft Excel Level II (INFO 5315/22F & CRN #60180) will meet from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, in the same location.

In this class, students discover how to streamline and enhance their spreadsheets using templates, charts, graphics, and formulas in this intermediate level Microsoft Excel class. They will learn to use multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently, work with more advanced formatting options and complex formulas, discover how to link cells, create tables and outlines, and use hyperlinks.

Cost of each class, with Lisa Hunke the instructor, is $30. To register for either class, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.