MidAmerica Nazarene University president's list
MidAmerica Nazarene University president's list

Elizabeth Krohn of Fremont was named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester at MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas.

The president’s list is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.

