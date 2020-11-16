Midland administration says COVID-19 spike tied to off-campus gatherings, rising statewide rates

Off-campus gatherings and an overall increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the county and state are to blame for a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases at Midland University, according to Lawrence Chatters, vice president for student affairs and chief diversity officer.
On Friday, the university posted its single-week high in positive cases since it began self-reporting cases in early August. The 33 cases reported on Friday more than doubled the 13 positive cases announced two weeks prior.
"I want to acknowledge that we've seen an increase across the country and we've seen an increase across the state," Chatters said. "I don't really think there's anything unique to Midland in that regard."
Cases across Dodge County and the Three Rivers Public Health Department have been on the rise in recent weeks.
The jurisdiction's risk dial inched closer to the "severe" region of the risk dial due to an increase in the area's positivity rate, number of cases, community spread and regional hospitalizations.
Chatters said the rise in cases over the past week can be linked to Halloween gatherings and other off-campus activities over the past two weeks.
"What we found is quite a few of our students went out and they had get-togethers," he said. "And we saw a pretty significant rise in cases as a result of that."
Chatters said, unfortunately, the majority of the spike has come from weekend activities outside of the university's control.
"There wasn't really any indication of spread on campus at all and we haven't seen that at all this semester," he said. "It's usually been at those small get-togethers, whether that be a team that gets together and has a little event or does some type of team bonding. We've seen some of those things happen."
On Thursday, Midland University's football program announced a pause in all team-related activities due to "emerging COVID-19 concerns in the program."
Chatters said a "small number of positives" within the university's football program, along with other individuals showing symptoms alongside those positive tests, led to the decision to pause activities.
"We saw some things that were going on and we wanted to make sure that we could do a deeper evaluation on the team and just make sure that everybody was okay," he said.
On campus, Chatters said students have done an excellent job following the university's guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus. He attributed the rise in cases to "rule fatigue."
"It's also just wanting to have a good, positive experience at your school and getting to know people and everything else," he said.
He said that desire for a complete college experience clashing with the rules and guidelines being enforced at the university due to the pandemic have ultimately led to some slip ups among students.
" ... We know there is fatigue," he said. "We put out some different rule updates over the course of the semester. We've tried to use positive reinforcement by telling our students, 'Hey, we're doing a great job.'"
From Oct. 9 to Nov. 6, Midland reported a total of 30 positive cases. Chatters said that, despite the recent spike, the university has done well to keep its numbers low.
"We recognize that when we try to tighten the rules and encourage our students to be more vigilant we see the benefit of that and we see results from that," he said. "So that's really what we've tried to do and I think we'll just continue to do that."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!