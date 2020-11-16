Midland administration says COVID-19 spike tied to off-campus gatherings, rising statewide rates

Chatters said, unfortunately, the majority of the spike has come from weekend activities outside of the university's control.

"There wasn't really any indication of spread on campus at all and we haven't seen that at all this semester," he said. "It's usually been at those small get-togethers, whether that be a team that gets together and has a little event or does some type of team bonding. We've seen some of those things happen."

On Thursday, Midland University's football program announced a pause in all team-related activities due to "emerging COVID-19 concerns in the program."

Chatters said a "small number of positives" within the university's football program, along with other individuals showing symptoms alongside those positive tests, led to the decision to pause activities.

"We saw some things that were going on and we wanted to make sure that we could do a deeper evaluation on the team and just make sure that everybody was okay," he said.

On campus, Chatters said students have done an excellent job following the university's guidelines to mitigate the spread of the virus. He attributed the rise in cases to "rule fatigue."