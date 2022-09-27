Midland alums to share stories of perseverance stories in series

Area residents invited to hear the stories of four Midland University alums during the “With Purpose Speaker Series.”

Scheduled during the 2022-23 academic year, the events are free and open to the public.

Each event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Presidential Dining Room on the Midland campus.

The first event is set for Wednesday, Sept. 28.

As part of the series, MU alums will share their stories of perseverance and resilience.

Each of Midland’s four colleges — Walker School of Education, Luther College of Science, Dunklau School of Business, and College of Health Professions — will have an alum representing their college who personifies Midland’s mission.

“As we began thinking about this year’s speaker series, we decided to focus on the Midland mission to Learn and Lead in the World With Purpose,” said Todd Conkright, dean of the Dunklau School of Business, in a press release.

Conkright noted what the speakers can provide their listeners.

“With a couple of challenging years of getting through COVID, we thought it was important to have a positive message about thriving, resilience, and leading with purpose to the other side of the pandemic,” Conkright said. “The alumni we invited to campus have compelling stories to tell that will benefit our campus and the larger Midland community.”

Featured speakers include:

Dr. Tyler Jirka – Sept. 28 — Jirka (a 2010 graduate) was born in Thailand. He was adopted when he was three and raised in Omaha by a family of healthcare professionals.

Jirka serves as rehabilitation manager with Nebraska Methodist Health System.

“My passion in life is helping others with what they see as debility and making it a strength,” he said. “I enjoy learning, teaching, and bridging together programs and resources to better the lives of others.”

Joe Wagoner – Nov. 2 — Wagoner (1997) is a professional sports entrepreneur based out of Sacramento, California. Wagoner has spent 23 years operating professional sports and entertainment organizations in hockey, football, soccer and live music.

He has helped deliver 10 national attendance records, 16 organizational revenue records, four professional sports organization start-ups, four organizational restructuring efforts, three stadium renovation projects, and two new stadiums.

Margaret Cowan McGrath – Feb. 15 — McGrath (1993) serves as the Graduate Community Steward with New Ventures West and works as an integral human development coach.

McGrath received her master’s degree in American studies from Columbia University in 2003. She has worked in various fields in both the corporate and nonprofit sectors and is a published romance novelist.

Heidi Quintanilla de Nuno – March 29 — de Nuno (2018), is in her fifth year teaching third grade dual language at Washington Elementary School in Fremont. She is a mother to four young children (two boys and two girls) and loves helping coach her two girls in soccer. “I am always on my toes and busy with work and family,” she said.

Founded in 1883, Midland is a liberal arts college which offers more than 30 academic areas, four graduate programs, and a variety of professional studies programs to students at its Fremont and Omaha locations.