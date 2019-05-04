Midland University announced the establishment of a new apprenticeship program geared towards “app” developers on Friday.
The apprenticeship program is the first of its kind in the state and is being made possible through collaboration with the Department of Labor.
The Registered Apprenticeship system will create a partnership between an employer and a learner, combining technical classroom instruction with on-the-job skills development.
Apprentices will earn a wage from an employer while they continue to learn, typically receiving incremental pay increases as they gain knowledge and expertise.
“Midland University is a great example of an educational institution stepping up to serve as a bridge between employers looking for skilled workers and workers looking to learn the skills that are in demand,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin, said.
As an Eligible Training Partner, Midland University will provide formal classroom training through the school’s Code Academy based in Omaha, and will offer additional resources for apprentices nine months following the completion of the program.
Employers will find candidates for the Registered Apprenticeship program using their talent acquisition process.
Once a candidate is identified, the employer will work with Midland to register the learner for the Code Academy and assist in developing an on-the-job training experience.
Students who become apprentices through an employer will receive an extensive on-the-job learning experience after their Code Academy formal training is completed.
For nine months, apprentices will continue their training on the job, by participating in projects that help them to continue their skill development.
“We pursued the apprenticeship partnership because we believe in the mission of the program to offer a flexible training solution aligned with national industry standards, preparing learners for in-demand skills, readily applicable in the marketplace,” Midland University President Jody Horner said. “Our goal is to partner with employers in the Greater Omaha area, to provide a best-in-class training experience to help grow the technology talent while employing learners.”
Midland University worked in tandem with the Department of Labor to ensure the curriculum meets the rigorous requirements of the apprenticeship program.
Midland will host an apprenticeship signing ceremony where Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley will be in attendance to commemorate the event.
The signing ceremony is set for 2 p.m. on May 7 at the school’s Omaha location at 11213 Davenport St. Suite 100.