Midland announces hire of new director of major gifts

Midland University announced Steve Oursler as the college’s director of major gifts in a Tuesday press release.

Oursler has worked in higher education for the last 16 years, most recently serving as the senior director of philanthropy and planned giving at Albion College in Albion, Michigan.

Oursler has also had similar positions at Kalamazoo College and Hope College, both in Michigan.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Steve to Midland University Advancement,” Jessica Janssen Wolford, vice president for institutional advancement, said in a press release. “Steve’s primary role will be to meet with donors, alumni, and friends of Midland University, and learn about how their interests connect with the mission, vision, and future priorities of the university.”

Oursler said impacting students is meaningful work and that he is excited to take on the challenge in a new part of the country.

“We successfully completed a $100 million campaign at Albion College, so I felt like it was time for a new adventure,” Oursler said. “I’ve had success at three different colleges, each of them with a different vision. With this new position, I see a chance to make Midland even stronger and appreciate the community being so supportive and welcoming.”