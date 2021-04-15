 Skip to main content
Midland announces hire of new director of major gifts
Midland announces hire of new director of major gifts

Steve Oursler.png

Steve Oursler

 Courtesy photo

Midland University announced Steve Oursler as the college’s director of major gifts in a Tuesday press release.

Oursler has worked in higher education for the last 16 years, most recently serving as the senior director of philanthropy and planned giving at Albion College in Albion, Michigan.

Oursler has also had similar positions at Kalamazoo College and Hope College, both in Michigan.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Steve to Midland University Advancement,” Jessica Janssen Wolford, vice president for institutional advancement, said in a press release. “Steve’s primary role will be to meet with donors, alumni, and friends of Midland University, and learn about how their interests connect with the mission, vision, and future priorities of the university.”

Oursler said impacting students is meaningful work and that he is excited to take on the challenge in a new part of the country.

“We successfully completed a $100 million campaign at Albion College, so I felt like it was time for a new adventure,” Oursler said. “I’ve had success at three different colleges, each of them with a different vision. With this new position, I see a chance to make Midland even stronger and appreciate the community being so supportive and welcoming.”

Oursler added that his experience in working in higher education institutions will help him in his new role.

“I come from a small liberal arts college background and appreciate all the opportunities I had,” he said. “I got to know my professors and coaches well, which helped me build confidence and become a leader. I was keenly aware this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of others.”

Moving into his new role, Oursler said he is excited to help the university remain “relentlessly relevant.”

“I hope alumni and supporters are excited about what is happening here, as they should be,” he said. “I want alumni to know there are numerous avenues to lend support, whether through giving, volunteering, or helping recruit future Warriors. My hope is that donors will consider Midland University one of their top three philanthropic causes.”

