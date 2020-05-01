Midland announces plans to resume in-person classes in the fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Midland University announced its plans to host in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester.

The university was one of the first universities in the country to shift to online-centered learning in early March following the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Friday press release stated: “With three months of preparation time before students are scheduled to arrive for the fall semester, Midland leaders will be diligent in exploring various scenarios to allow for a smooth transition when students return to campus.”

In a letter to students, President Jody Horner said details around how the university plans to transition back to in-person classes are currently being discussed and will be released at a later date.

In an interview with the Tribune, Horner said she is in constant communication with Three Rivers Public Health Department and Methodist Fremont Health as the school prepares for the fall.

“We know we do our best work when we are face-to-face with our students,” she said. “We have a strong desire to come back together, which will of course be led by safety.”

In the press release, Horner added that she was pleased with the university’s ability to transition into online learning during the pandemic.