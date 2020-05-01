Midland announces plans to resume in-person classes in the fall

Midland University announced its plans to host in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester.
The university was one of the first universities in the country to shift to online-centered learning in early March following the COVID-19 outbreak.
A Friday press release stated: “With three months of preparation time before students are scheduled to arrive for the fall semester, Midland leaders will be diligent in exploring various scenarios to allow for a smooth transition when students return to campus.”
In a letter to students, President Jody Horner said details around how the university plans to transition back to in-person classes are currently being discussed and will be released at a later date.
In an interview with the Tribune, Horner said she is in constant communication with Three Rivers Public Health Department and Methodist Fremont Health as the school prepares for the fall.
“We know we do our best work when we are face-to-face with our students,” she said. “We have a strong desire to come back together, which will of course be led by safety.”
In the press release, Horner added that she was pleased with the university’s ability to transition into online learning during the pandemic.
“I’m proud of our community. I think we acted swiftly and made good decisions together,” she said. “The essence of who we are is exemplified by our residential and in-person community. We are better together.”
A “return to work” plan was introduced to employees recently that slowly bring them back onto campus over the summer. The plan requires that all employees work from home through May. In June and July, departments will rotate between working in-person and remotely.
“That will give us a chance to make any necessary changes to campus,” Horner said. “That may include plexi-glass that may get put up in the billing office or partnering with our cleaning company on needs guided by our partners here in town.”
Horner said she believed the university has a strong communication system set up between itself and the city’s local health partners.
“We’re meeting with Three Rivers, that’s ongoing and our manager for facilities is in constant contact with our cleaning company,” she said. “I serve on the board for the Methodist Health System, so I’m in constant contact with them as well. I feel strongly that we have good, strong communication channels.”
Horner acknowledged the fluidity of the situation due to the pandemic, but said the university will do whatever it can to bring students back to the campus safely in the fall.
“All of our efforts from now through August will be focused on bringing everyone back safely together,” she said.
