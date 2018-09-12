Things have certainly changed at Midland University since 2010.
Leadership, the name and -- perhaps most notably -- a lot more students.
Since 2009, Midland’s student body has more than doubled to reach the largest enrollment totals in the school’s long history.
On Tuesday, Midland announced enrollment of 1,395 students, marking the largest enrollment in the school’s 135-year history.
The record setting enrollment numbers in 2018 come on the heels of seven straight years of increased enrollment numbers at the school.
Earlier this year, Midland was also recognized by The Chronicle of Higher Education as the ninth fastest-growing private, non-profit baccalaureate institution in the nation.
“Our vision is to provide relevant, innovative, and dynamic learning experiences for our students by working from the marketplace back to ensure their career readiness,” Midland University President Jody Horner said in a released statement. “This commitment to being relentlessly relevant has driven growth in both our undergraduate campus in Fremont, as well as our graduate and professional studies programs at our Omaha Center.”
During the past year, Midland has continued efforts to invest in the student experience on-and-off campus including the unveiling of a new state-of-the-art Simulation Lab that was opened in partnership with Fremont Health in July.
“This lab provides staff and students the opportunity to learn and practice in a realistic, and maybe most importantly, a risk-free environment,” Bill Vobejda, vice president of administration at Fremont Health, said at an unveiling event in July. “These experiences offer invaluable opportunities to enrich and enhance learning as well as to increase confidence and enhance critical thinking skills.”
Along with the new Simulation Lab, Midland also announced the new Eikmeier Commons project which is a new student common place that will act as the “kitchen table” for the university.
The Eikmeier Commons project is part of a $1.5 million investment into its dining and common spaces which also include previous renovations to the school’s dining hall as well as the Warrior Grille.
Eikmeier Commons is named for Randy and Shelly Eikmeier, who are 1982 and 1983 graduates, respectively.
“Midland University has been a huge part of our lives, and it is also vital to the Fremont community. When Midland approached Shelly and I regarding the opportunity to become engaged in this project, we were all in,” said Randy Eikmeier. “It has always amazed me that during family gatherings everyone ends up in the kitchen. This project has the potential to become Midland’s ‘kitchen table,’ and we have great hopes that it will become a favorite spot for students.”
Midland also boasts the largest athletic department in the state of Nebraska with 32 varsity sports. The school also offers students more than 250 performing arts opportunities and provides opportunities for students to be involved in Honors, Greek Life, Campus Ministry among dozens of other clubs and organizations.
"We live out our mission to inspire individuals to learn and lead in the world with purpose by taking a personalized approach to education and ensuring student success," Merritt Nelson, vice president for enrollment management and marking at Midland, said. "At Midland, students are known by name and experience a deep sense of community, purpose, and commitment to creating a better world."