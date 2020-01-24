The Midland University Career Studio is looking for businesses and nonprofits to sign up for its Career and Internship Fair on Feb. 19.
The fair, which will be held in Hopkins Arena, gives employers the chance to promote their full- and part-time positions and internships to Midland students, as well as any other community members interested in networking with businesses.
The registration deadline for the event is Feb. 1. It costs $85 for nonprofits to register and $100 for for-profit businesses.
So far, around 50 businesses have registered for the fair, according to executive director Connie Kreikemeier. She said the fair gives employers a chance build a rapport with students.
“It’s an opportunity to build employer brand on campus,” Kreikemeier said. “So many times when students think of organizations, they think of just one thing. This way, it broadens students idea of what organizations need, whether it’s HR or communications or whatever it may be.”
Last year, 400 students attended the fair, the highest turnout since the program was first introduced. Kreikemeier said while there is an opportunity for students to come out of the fair with a path to a full-time job or internship, the fair serves a more important purpose.
“In the bigger scheme of things, it’s all about building relationships for down the road,” she said. “Getting them connected is a big thing. One thing I tell employers is when you get a chance to come and network with our students, you should.”
You have free articles remaining.
The event is open to freshmen through seniors, meaning businesses are exposed to a wide swathe of experience.
“That’s something vendors have to realize that they might not be as polished,” Kreikemeier said. “So it’s a process for relationship-building.”
Kreikemeier said students have had a positive experience coming out of past career fairs. Some even want to see a larger variety of employers at the event, she said.
“Some students are apprehensive about meeting employers, but once they are there, they see the value of it,” Kreikemeier said. “When you get them to this event, they give it very positive reviews.”
Kreikemeier said it’s a mixed bag in regard to employers who make up each year’s fair. Some are longtime business partners who support Midland, while others are new to the scene looking to build a platform on campus.
But overall, Kreikemeier said the response from participating businesses has been largely positive.
“I think they’re very responsive and very positive,” she said. “They appreciate our students and they feel like they’re getting something out of it.”