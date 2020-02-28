Midland Circle K receives multiple individual, group awards at convention

The Midland University Circle K Club received two individual awards and one group award during the Nebraska-Iowa Circle K District Convention Feb. 21-22 in Lincoln.

Circle K is the largest student-led collegiate service organization in the world, according to a Midland University press release.

Junior management major Cailin Brashear received the Outstanding Vice President Award. Senior music education major Kasey Noden won the Service First Award. The Midland Circle K Club received the Club Achievement Award.

Senior Travis Grafe-Cline was elected to his third term as District Board Governor during the convention. Midland’s Circle K Club has produced five of the past 10 governors. During Grafe-Cline’s past year as governor, Nebraska-Iowa Circle K grew by 76%.

Additionally, Brashear was elected to secretary/treasurer position and junior Arts Management major Noelle Buller was elected to the social media specialist position during the convention.

Nick Schreck, the district administrator for Nebraska-Iowa Circle K and advisor for Midland Circle K, said he was proud of the work Grafe-Cline has accomplished during his time as governor.