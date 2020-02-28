Midland Circle K receives multiple individual, group awards at convention

The Midland University Circle K Club received two individual awards and one group award during the Nebraska-Iowa Circle K District Convention Feb. 21-22 in Lincoln.
Circle K is the largest student-led collegiate service organization in the world, according to a Midland University press release.
Junior management major Cailin Brashear received the Outstanding Vice President Award. Senior music education major Kasey Noden won the Service First Award. The Midland Circle K Club received the Club Achievement Award.
Senior Travis Grafe-Cline was elected to his third term as District Board Governor during the convention. Midland’s Circle K Club has produced five of the past 10 governors. During Grafe-Cline’s past year as governor, Nebraska-Iowa Circle K grew by 76%.
Additionally, Brashear was elected to secretary/treasurer position and junior Arts Management major Noelle Buller was elected to the social media specialist position during the convention.
Nick Schreck, the district administrator for Nebraska-Iowa Circle K and advisor for Midland Circle K, said he was proud of the work Grafe-Cline has accomplished during his time as governor.
“I’m really proud of the growth we’ve seen from the Nebraska-Iowa District as a result of Travis’s efforts,” Schreck, an assistant professor of Digital Marketing at Midland, said in a press release. “He’s worked hard to recruit and enable student leaders from other campuses to grow their clubs and it has paid off.”
Schreck also complimented Noden on her leadership in the club.
“Through her partnership, Kasey has done a great job helping the club grow,” he said. “Her efforts have led to an increase in membership, improved philanthropy, and more networking with other clubs.”