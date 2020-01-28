Midland associate professor Kerry Williams has always found value in the power of an audience.
So, when she first began teaching at Midland at six years ago, she introduced a new, three-week interterm course called “Understanding the Science You Teach” that helped students preparing to teach elementary education become comfortable with addressing questions about science.
The course culminates with a Science Misconceptions Fair, where students present a misconception about science to Grant Elementary School students.
Today Midland students from the Interterm class, Understanding the Science You Teach, went to Grant Elementary School to teach elementary students about different scientific misconceptions.
— Midland University (@MidlandU) January 24, 2020 “A lot of students coming in have low efficacy in science content,” Williams said. “What we know about that is that it means they’re afraid of their content knowledge or they don’t teach it or rely solely on resources like a textbook.”
The results have been largely positive for both Midland and Grant Elementary students.
“It’s got a good reputation, it’s pretty engaging,” she said. “I think they enjoy it every year.”
Grant Elementary School principal Julie Muller said she enjoyed the fair and was impressed with the students’ projects.
“The kids had such a good time, and the students did such a good job making sure it worked for kids at all levels, whether it be pre-kindergarten or fourth-graders.”
Muller said she hopes the school will continue to partner with Grant on the project.
“I sure hope it is something we can continue doing. It’s super beneficial for the students and staff for everybody involved,” she said. “I want to be able to give that experience to students.”
Williams said providing students with an audience is a better approach than simply handing in a project to her or sharing it with classmates.
“An audience is powerful,” she said.
When the first course was introduced, Williams said the class would host the fair for other interterm classes, but she later migrated to host the event at Grant Elementary because of the school’s strong relationship with the Walker School of Education.
“I asked if they would want to do something and they were really gracious and said we could come,” she said. “We started going to Grant two years ago and it kind of grew from there.”
The class, which typically brings in around 20 students each year, reinforces the idea that it’s OK to not understand everything about a given subject. Rather, Williams said the goal of the course is to help students feel comfortable with approaching new topics.
“They need to know that it’s OK to not know what happens,” she said. “I’m trying to make it so that they’re feeling an efficacy for learning science. If they get into a class and need to learn to teach erosion or something, they need to know how to say ‘oh I don’t know anything about this, where can I go to learn more?’”