Midland enrollment reaches record heights

Midland University’s enrollment numbers have reached record heights for the 2022-23 academic year.

The university reported Monday that enrollment has crossed the 1,600 student threshold with 1,615 students enrolled for the fall semester.

This includes more than 1,110 students on the Fremont undergraduate campus.

More than one-third of Midland’s undergraduates are first-year students, including freshmen and transfer students.

Growth in adult learning continues with more than 300 students enrolled in Midland’s Center for Graduate and Professional Studies Omaha campus, an increase from the 2021-22 academic year.

“We are excited and very proud of our enrollment numbers once again,” said Lori Ethier, vice president for enrollment management and marketing, in a prepared statement.

Ethier said students come from varied backgrounds and have a diverse set of interests. At Midland, they are able to become engaged in a variety of experiences.

More than 90% of Midland’s undergraduate students are involved in extracurricular activities on campus.

Midland features the largest athletic program in Nebraska, with 33 varsity sports, and has more than 900 student-athletes on campus.

The university has 140 students involved in arts programs.

According to Niche.com, Midland ranks as the second most diverse college in Nebraska, with more than 27% of students identifying themselves as coming from diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

In addition, Midland has a strong international presence, with students hailing from 24 different countries.

Midland data states the university has maintained its strong presence within the state as more than half (52%) of its student population is from Nebraska.

At the same time, 39 different states are represented on campus.

“Our goal has always been, and will continue to be, making students feel like Midland is a welcoming and inclusive space,” Ethier said.

University information also states that Midland works to keep students on track to graduate.

With institutional persistence rates close to 75%, Midland is on par with other universities across the country in keeping students on campus.

Other data indicates 90% of Midland students have completed an internship, practicum, clinical or student-based teaching experience.

Midland University President Jody Horner said the university will continue to be relentless in its pursuit to have students positioned to be successful as they work toward graduation.

“At Midland, we strive to develop the whole person and want our students to excel in and out of the classroom,” she said.

Ethier said Midland will continue to search for innovative ways to grow in both undergraduate and adult learning.

“It is our mission to continue to expand these programs and continue our growth with online and professional learning,” she said. “We will work to meet the needs of all of our students, both present and future.”