Announced in November of 2018, the Midland 1:1 initiative encompasses a rollout of sixth generation Apple iPads and Apple Pencils to every undergraduate student in Fremont as part of their education in conjunction with the newly redesigned core curriculum to enhance learning outcomes.
Since the initial announcement, the university has been focused on the facilitation of Apple Professional Learning (APL) for faculty members to ensure optimal success, both in and out of the classroom.
As part of on-going training sessions with Apple, faculty has taken part in eight APL development days, had three workshops, office open hours training, and attended “Appy Hours” to become Apple Teacher Certified.
“I have been impressed by how enthusiastically faculty have embraced this new initiative,” James Miller, Director of Innovative Teaching, said. “It speaks to their dedication to our students. Learning new technology and altering teaching methods to incorporate a more active learning style can be a scary proposition for some, and the leadership here at Midland has ensured that all of our faculty have ample time, opportunity, and incentive to learn how to use these devices for enhanced instruction in the classroom.”
So far, nine faculty members have been certified this year with more certifications expected over the summer months.
“As we embark on this new academic journey in the digital age, I envision that not only will student outcomes dramatically improve, but our instructors will further enhance the mastery of their craft, making them among the best instructors in the country,” Miller added.
Of course, active learning and student outcomes are at the forefront of this new initiative, and the use of Apple devices represents a tool for Midland faculty and students to wield for learning, collaboration, innovation, and making connections in a digital world.
Midland has additionally invested in more than four dozen Apple TVs for use in classrooms and shared spaces across campus for consistent digital accessibility. The university will also undergo an extensive infrastructure reconstruction to upgrade the existing Wi-Fi capabilities on campus this summer.
In acknowledgment of the importance of peer-to-peer learning, Midland is investigating the implementation of a student-led Apple Genius Bar for students to become hardware and software experts to support peers as a second tier of the current IT helpdesk service.
The official rollout of Midland 1:1 program will take place this August when every full-time, undergraduate Midland student in Fremont will receive an Apple iPad and Apple Pencil.
The devices will be provided at no cost to students and considered part of their Midland education, which is being made possible because of donor support.
“Earning a college education is an incredible opportunity,” Midland President Jody Horner said in a released statement. “We know that students come from a variety of backgrounds and their access to technology varies. Our goal with this program is to ensure all students have the technological tools to succeed.”
Midland’s annual technology fee which covers things like Wi-Fi, bandwidth, Canvas, Student Information System, infrastructure, other software, etc., will not be increased for the 2019-2020 academic year.