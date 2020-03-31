Midland graduate helps in COVID-19 fight

This will ultimately cause a reaction that can help researchers determine whether the subject whose blood was used had or currently has COVID-19.

Ripperger said the test is useful to those who have been potentially exposed to the virus multiple times, such as healthcare workers or first responders.

"One of the strange things about this virus is that it seems like people can show mild or no symptoms, so we can take people who have been exposed to sick people and can screen them and can find out if they have been exposed," he said.

Initially, the lab was only planning on researching the virus. Through that initial research, Ripperger said the lab was able to find a practical way to help address COVID-19.

"We were interested in researching the virus, but because of that we were able to take some of the skills we had and apply it to help screen those who are potentially infected," he said.

The test is still in its early phases, Ripperger said. He is focusing on optimizing the responses on the test to ensure that he can confidently determine a yes or no result.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member