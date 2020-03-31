Midland graduate helps in COVID-19 fight

A Midland University graduate is one of several University of Arizona researchers working on a test that could help detect the COVID-19 virus in a person before symptoms become present.
Tyler Ripperger, a Hastings native, graduated from Midland in 2017 with a degree in biology. He said he started off school with a pre-veterinary concentration, but later shifted his focus after his sophomore year.
Ripperger spent two summers working in a cancer research lab in Omaha, which led to his decision to continue doing work in biomedical research. He applied to different graduate programs and ultimately traveled to Tuscon to study at the University of Arizona.
"I was really interested in the immune system, so I ended up in the lab I am now where most of what I work on looks at understanding the basics of the immune system and the antibody's response to infections and disease."
Ripperger said the lab was initially planning on winding things down to coincide with university regulations regarding the virus. However, he said the lab was presented with an opportunity to begin testing the virus.
The lab's test isolates antibodies from the subject's blood, taking away all other cells and clotting factors. Those antibodies are then placed in a serum where they are contained and incubated with part of the virus.
This will ultimately cause a reaction that can help researchers determine whether the subject whose blood was used had or currently has COVID-19.
Ripperger said the test is useful to those who have been potentially exposed to the virus multiple times, such as healthcare workers or first responders.
"One of the strange things about this virus is that it seems like people can show mild or no symptoms, so we can take people who have been exposed to sick people and can screen them and can find out if they have been exposed," he said.
Initially, the lab was only planning on researching the virus. Through that initial research, Ripperger said the lab was able to find a practical way to help address COVID-19.
"We were interested in researching the virus, but because of that we were able to take some of the skills we had and apply it to help screen those who are potentially infected," he said.
The test is still in its early phases, Ripperger said. He is focusing on optimizing the responses on the test to ensure that he can confidently determine a yes or no result.
"That can be done at a lower scale, we just need a reasonable number of people who have and haven't been infected," he said. "Once we nail down conditions for the test, it will be out of our hands."
Once those conditions are met, the test will be handed off to clinical labs to do large-scale screenings.
From the trials completed so far, Ripperger said once the serum has been handed over to the lab it only takes about half a day to determine whether or not someone has been exposed to the virus.
Ripperger said he isn't sure what will happen to the tests after they are sent to a clinical lab, but the research his lab has done could have larger implications.
"On terms of the research we're trying to perform, we're going to be looking for what parts of the virus are susceptible to being targeted by antibodies," he said. "That type of info could be more widely applicable. It's kind of two-fold, what we're doing with the screen is immediately useful but the research could be more impactful."
Lance Johnson, the director of Midland's Biology Department, taught Ripperger throughout his four years at the university.
"He is a very good student," Johnson said. "He always did what he needed to and went above and beyond what was asked of him."
Johnson said graduate work is usually specialized, meaning those like Ripperger often find themselves in a niche without much of a chance to contribute directly to prevalent issues.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson said Ripperger is being given a unique chance to make a real difference.
"It's not that often when you can put your direct work into practice," he said. "What he's working on can have a direct impact."
Ripperger said the last two weeks have been a rush. Jumping into the COVID-19 research has given him a unique chance to help those affected.
"All of a sudden, we were presented with an opportunity to make a difference," he said. "It's kind of bizarre with a lot of things being shut down."
He said that opportunity has only increased his determination to get the test out there.
"We're really trying to crank this out and get it applicable for the fight," he said. "It's exciting and motivating to make something that will hopefully be immediately relevant and will help people."
