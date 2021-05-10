Midland graduates receive diploma in first commencement ceremony in over a year

Hundreds of Midland University students were able to experience the pomp and circumstance of graduation this weekend for the first time in more than a year.

Midland University hosted its 2021 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8, at the Wikert Event Center. The university indicated that 220 of the 331-person Class of 2021 cohort received their diplomas in-person during the event.

Last year’s graduation ceremony took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While this year’s ceremony was a return to tradition, it carried some caveats to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Everyone attending the ceremony was required to wear a mask and social distancing protocols were enforced to ensure distancing between groups. The event was also closed to the public.

President Jody Horner said it felt “tremendous” to host an in-person graduation ceremony again.

“These students have worked so hard to get to this point, so I give the credit to them for following the rules we laid out and being earnest in their efforts to keep the community both on and off campus,” she said. “It was just a real joy to celebrate with this class. They’ve been through a lot and I couldn’t be prouder.”