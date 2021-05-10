Midland graduates receive diploma in first commencement ceremony in over a year

Hundreds of Midland University students were able to experience the pomp and circumstance of graduation this weekend for the first time in more than a year.
Midland University hosted its 2021 commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8, at the Wikert Event Center. The university indicated that 220 of the 331-person Class of 2021 cohort received their diplomas in-person during the event.
Last year’s graduation ceremony took place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While this year’s ceremony was a return to tradition, it carried some caveats to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Everyone attending the ceremony was required to wear a mask and social distancing protocols were enforced to ensure distancing between groups. The event was also closed to the public.
President Jody Horner said it felt “tremendous” to host an in-person graduation ceremony again.
“These students have worked so hard to get to this point, so I give the credit to them for following the rules we laid out and being earnest in their efforts to keep the community both on and off campus,” she said. “It was just a real joy to celebrate with this class. They’ve been through a lot and I couldn’t be prouder.”
The 2021 graduating class has seen its share of obstacles on the way to graduation. The class contended with massive flooding in 2019, followed by consecutive years of classes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In fact, this year’s graduating class only experienced Spring Break once during the last four years, according to Horner.
“They are a resilient bunch and you heard it in some of the speeches that students gave this year,” she said. “Not only in the classroom, but going through the pandemic and floods helped prepare them for some of the curveballs that life throws sometimes.”
Horner said those learning experiences can’t come from a textbook.
“Those students went above and beyond to stay focused on their studies and they did it,” she said.
The ceremony also represents a start of returning to normalcy at Midland University. Horner said that effort has been seen this spring and that school administration will begin preparing for the fall as this semester winds down.
This spring, Midland became the first university in the state to offer vaccines for its students on campus. In total, 350 students received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Merritt Nelson, vice president of enrollment at Midland, said anywhere between 75% to 80% of Midland’s campus had been vaccinated in an April interview.
Horner said the university will not require students to be vaccinated and will step back to re-examine the school’s masking requirement for the upcoming year.
That decision will be based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Three Rivers Public Health Department, Horner said.
“Our hope is that students will continue to get back to many of the face-to-face traditions that are a huge part of the Midland experience,” she said.