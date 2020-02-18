Midland professor recognized for volunteer service

Ming Huang and his family spent hundreds of hours over the course of a year doing everything from cleaning out the gutters and mowing the lawn at the Nebraska Chinese Association to helping clean out sand-filled homes on the banks of the Platte River following last year's flooding.
He didn't expect to receive an award, along with a certificate with President Donald Trump's signature on it, for the work done by him and his family from September 2018 to August 2019, but he knows the impact the award will have on his children.
"I was not quite surprised by being awarded this award because I know that I contributed a lot, but I do appreciate being recognized because the amount of work that I put in is just one way to be recognized," Huang, a mathematics professor at Midland University, said. "My kids are excited because they see the medal and the President’s signature so they feel motivated to do the work."
Huang and his family received the Bronze award from the NCA, a certified organization that may distribute the award to volunteers they deem to be deserving.
Huang said he documented around 300 hours of work to the NCA over that 12-month span, but with the amount of time his family contributed, they likely exceeded that margin by a lot.
"This was a family award, so I always try to involve my kids whenever possible," he said. "Those are just the hours I documented, I'm sure it's more than that."
Huang emigrated to the United States from China in 2000 and has spent the last 15 years at Midland University. He said the community has always felt inclusive, and he wanted to stress the importance of embracing responsibility and diversity to his children.
One way he has been able to do that is through community service.
"I feel that I need to be a role model for the kids," he said. "I want them to be responsible and I can't just tell them how to be responsible, I have to show them."
He said kids can shy away from their ethnicity, but Huang wants to make sure his children know it's OK to be different.
"I tell them that this is a place that welcomes diversity," he said. "I want them to be comfortable being from a different culture while being comfortable in a new culture."
He said contributing and doing community service will help his children feel proud of themselves, which will help them understand and recognize diversity.
"They also see different people coming together to do the same thing," he said. "My family is special because we're immigrants. When people are contributing, this community will be strong."
Huang's volunteer work varied from organizing cultural events for NCA such as the Mid-Autumn festival or another event in Omaha that was held to help with flood relief.
He also used his love of photography to document the events and maintain NCA's website.
Huang also spent a summer working eight hours a day to help replace flooring at the NCA.
"Other things are really just sometimes here and sometimes there," he said. "When the NCA needs some help they'll call me and I'll be there."
NCA chief administrative office Li Guo said Huang's volunteer efforts have been well deserving of recognition.
"He's excellent," he said. "He mobilizes the whole family to contribute as well. They are all active in our programs. Half of his spare time is spent on NCA business so he really deserved it."
Guo said Huang is willing to throw themselves into anything and everything.
"Even if it's something he's not familiar with, he's ready to learn and contribute," Guo said. "A lot of people are shy to learn new skills, but he completely throws himself into anything."