Midland professor recognized for volunteer service

"This was a family award, so I always try to involve my kids whenever possible," he said. "Those are just the hours I documented, I'm sure it's more than that."

Huang emigrated to the United States from China in 2000 and has spent the last 15 years at Midland University. He said the community has always felt inclusive, and he wanted to stress the importance of embracing responsibility and diversity to his children.

One way he has been able to do that is through community service.

"I feel that I need to be a role model for the kids," he said. "I want them to be responsible and I can't just tell them how to be responsible, I have to show them."

He said kids can shy away from their ethnicity, but Huang wants to make sure his children know it's OK to be different.

"I tell them that this is a place that welcomes diversity," he said. "I want them to be comfortable being from a different culture while being comfortable in a new culture."