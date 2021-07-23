Midland students come together during Warrior Leadership Academy

Several Midland University students developed their leadership qualities during the university’s inaugural Warrior Leadership Academy on Sunday and Monday.
The two-day camp, led by 15 representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps, brought 25 Midland students involved in athletics and performing arts together with the goal of becoming stronger leaders for their respective teams and the Midland community.
The idea came when Sidney Hirsch, director of student development, and Lawrence Chatters, outgoing vice president for student affairs, talked about opportunities for students on campus to grow their leadership skills.
“Leadership is one of the core pillars of Warrior Skills,” Hirsch said. “So, we talked to coaches and performing arts staff and told them that we wanted them to each choose a few students on their team or within their group that they felt like were leaders on their team and could really grow their leadership skills and bring the skills that they learned back to their team and promote them throughout their teams.”
On Sunday, the students were split into four different squads and completed different exercises and activities together before holding a discussion together.
On Monday, the group completed a four-mile hike to Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area while wearing 40-pound backpacks provided by the Marine Corps.
“It was just a really cool thing to do as one big group for students,” Hirsh said. “I know a lot of them had said it was their favorite part of the event just being able to do that together.”
At the end of the day, a graduation ceremony was held to commemorate the students’ accomplishments over the last two days.
“I think they really enjoyed being able to work with other teams,” Hirsch said. “They don’t get that opportunity very often and especially with COVID last year they really stayed within their bubbles to make sure that they could have an athletic season.”
Hirsch said she hopes the connections students made over the course of the camp help unify students and athletes from the various programs offered at the university.
“I’m hoping that it allows for more of a Midland team as a whole instead of all these individual teams that we have on campus,” she said. “Just going to support each other’s games and competitions and just be there for each other. I think that was one of their favorite things, being able to work with other teams.”
In a news release, Chatters said the academy will help the university create a cohesive team on campus.
“During COVID-19, it was difficult to have teams working together because everyone had to remain in their own bubble,” he said. “Now, we’re asking them to mix in, see each other’s struggles, and be beacons of light within the university population. These are budding leaders, and we want to give them the right tools to be leaders not only on their teams but across campus.”
Hirsch said the students who participated in the camp overcame their own obstacles throughout the experience. Students entered the camp with a wide range of physical and endurance capabilities, Hirsh said.
Despite the differences in capabilities, students worked together to make sure their teammates weren’t left behind during the different exercises and activities.
“It was just really cool to see them work together with people that are normally not on their team making sure that they would turn back for someone that maybe they didn’t even really know before coming into this event,” Hirsch said.
The event received positive feedback from the students who participated in it, according to Hirsch. She hopes to take that feedback and use it to develop the academy into an annual event for Midland students and athletes.
She added that the students who completed this summer’s academy can now share their experiences with their teammates, which will hopefully bring more attention to the event in the years to come.
“I think just having them be able to share their experience now with their team helps us in the future,” she said.