Midland students come together during Warrior Leadership Academy

“It was just a really cool thing to do as one big group for students,” Hirsh said. “I know a lot of them had said it was their favorite part of the event just being able to do that together.”

At the end of the day, a graduation ceremony was held to commemorate the students’ accomplishments over the last two days.

“I think they really enjoyed being able to work with other teams,” Hirsch said. “They don’t get that opportunity very often and especially with COVID last year they really stayed within their bubbles to make sure that they could have an athletic season.”

Hirsch said she hopes the connections students made over the course of the camp help unify students and athletes from the various programs offered at the university.

“I’m hoping that it allows for more of a Midland team as a whole instead of all these individual teams that we have on campus,” she said. “Just going to support each other’s games and competitions and just be there for each other. I think that was one of their favorite things, being able to work with other teams.”

In a news release, Chatters said the academy will help the university create a cohesive team on campus.