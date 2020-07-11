Midland to require face masks, self health checks during fall semester

The last day of in-person classes will take place on Nov. 24. Finals will then be held online from Dec. 1-4.

January inter-term classes are currently scheduled to be taught in-person, but that could be subject to change further down the line.

“We believe these changes will be beneficial for students as we move forward in our plan to have students on campus for in-person instruction this fall,” Horner said in a previous press release. “The new calendar gives us a great deal of flexibility in the event that the virus rebounds later in the semester.”

Travel also will be limited during the fall semester. All Study-Away trips, which serves as the university’s study abroad courses, will be canceled for the fall semester and during inter-term.

Employee business travel will be limited and must be pre-approved during the fall. The university is also recommending that students and employees not travel outside the local area during the semester.

“This year will look and feel different,” Horner said. “We all know that. But, coming together in residence and community is a hallmark of the Midland experience to which we remain deeply committed.”

