Midland to require face masks, self health checks during fall semester

Midland University will require masks to be used in all campus buildings and will implement daily health self-assessments as part of its fall return to campus plan.
Mask usage and personal health assessments were just a few of several new guidelines introduced for incoming faculty and students who would be returning to in-person classes for the fall semester at the university, according to the university’s new Return to Campus Plan.
Students will arrive on campus in phases beginning Aug. 14 and will be required to complete and submit a health assessment and travel notification form prior to arrival.
Students coming from outside the United States will be asked to self-quarantine for two weeks. The same set of guidelines applies for students who have been in close contact with someone recently diagnosed with COVID-19.
Social distancing and face coverings will be required during move-in. A maximum of three family members may enter residence halls with students during move-in.
“It’s important to note that as we go forward, conditions will continue to change and we’re going to need to adapt,” Midland President Jody Horner said in a video discussing the school’s fall plans. “We will continue to work closely with local and state health officials as we make modifications.”
All students and employees will perform a required daily health assessment through a Midland-provided app. The app will assist students and employees with the daily assessments.
In order to attend class, be at work, attend practices and move around campus, students must be cleared through the app.
Additionally, face coverings will be required in all campus buildings when social distancing is not possible. This requirement does not apply to individual offices or residential rooms.
The university is also contracting with ATS: An Agtac Company for campus cleaning and sanitizing. The company will use foggers to aid in disinfecting as well as additional cleaning in high-touch areas such as door knobs and hand rails.
The university will install hand sanitizing stations in all campus buildings and will make disinfecting wipes available to students and employees in all classrooms.
Testing will be done on students and employees who show symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, a contact tracing system will be developed and implemented to help mitigate any potential spread of the virus.
Students who show symptoms of the virus and are awaiting test results will be required to self-quarantine until their results are known. Quarantined students living on Midland’s campus will be monitored regularly and will receive regular meal deliveries and supplies.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be moved to dedicated isolation spaces on campus.
The university’s fall plan asks students to report any potential COVID-19 symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test result. The university will conduct contact tracing to inform others of a potential exposure.
“Every effort will be taken to maintain confidentiality, however we cannot guarantee anonymity,” the plan stated.
Any student isolating due to COVID-19 exposure will not be allowed to attend in-person classes and activities. Additionally, Three Rivers Public Health Department will be notified of any positive COVID-19 cases at Midland.
“Again, we can’t guarantee we won’t have any positive cases of COVID-19, but our goal is to limit everyone’s exposure,” Horner said. “Even if your risk of contracting the virus is low, that’s not the case for everyone on campus. We will all need to be respectful of one another and take actions that benefit more than just ourselves.”
In June, the university released its modified academic calendar for the fall semester. The plan detailed a return to in-person classes during a condensed fall semester.
Under the revised calendar, students would begin the semester on Aug. 27 as usual, but would hold classes during Fall Break, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 22-23.
The last day of in-person classes will take place on Nov. 24. Finals will then be held online from Dec. 1-4.
January inter-term classes are currently scheduled to be taught in-person, but that could be subject to change further down the line.
“We believe these changes will be beneficial for students as we move forward in our plan to have students on campus for in-person instruction this fall,” Horner said in a previous press release. “The new calendar gives us a great deal of flexibility in the event that the virus rebounds later in the semester.”
Travel also will be limited during the fall semester. All Study-Away trips, which serves as the university’s study abroad courses, will be canceled for the fall semester and during inter-term.
Employee business travel will be limited and must be pre-approved during the fall. The university is also recommending that students and employees not travel outside the local area during the semester.
“This year will look and feel different,” Horner said. “We all know that. But, coming together in residence and community is a hallmark of the Midland experience to which we remain deeply committed.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!