Like the character she portrays, Maddison Underberg followed a guy to a new place.
Life didn’t turn out quite as expected.
But it’s turned out pretty well.
This weekend, Underberg is part of a new production called, “Legally Blonde: the Musical” at Midland University.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Kimmel Theatre in Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland campus.
Cost for the musical is $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series (FMES) members. Tickets are available at the box office or by calling 402-941-6399.
Based on the hit movie by the same name, the show tells the story of Elle Woods, a perky California girl who follows her boyfriend to Harvard Law School — only to find that he’s got a different girlfriend.
“She tries to change herself to meet what she thinks are his standards, but ends up finding out who she is,” said Dan Hays, director of theatre. “The moral of the story is – she’s blonde and everybody sees her for her exterior, but you find out that she has this great interior. She is not her outside looks. She has a great heart and a great mind.”
Underberg portrays Woods and enjoys the role.
“Vocally, it’s right where I would normally sing and I tend to be the ingénue in shows, but this one really challenged me, because of the internal transformation she makes throughout the production,” Underberg said.
Hays has enjoyed seeing the character development.
“As a director, it’s been really fun to watch Maddison’s character work, because the character she plays at the very beginning is very different than the person that she plays at the very end,” Hays said.
Underberg can relate to her character.
“I did follow a boy out to Nebraska,” Underberg said. “And I ended up finding myself here and finding a great group of people and a career.”
Underberg, who is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, came to Midland as an arts management major and added an accounting major.
“I also feel like people have judged me a lot based on how I look, so when I can also prove to others that I’ve got a brain and talent and drive then that’s how I relate to Elle,” she said.
Hannah Goodrich of Logan, Iowa, plays Paulette Buonfonte, who owns the salon where Woods decides she needs to change to meet her ex-boyfriend’s standards.
Buonfonte urges Woods not to change herself.
At the same time, the salon owner needs a boost.
Goodrich, who also likes her role, believes her character lacks confidence. The character neither has a man in her life nor her dog — after her ex-boyfriend took the animal.
“Those are the two things she really wants in life and at the beginning of the show those are the two things she does not have,” Goodrich said.
The salon owner will get what she wants in life and Goodrich notes the value of having a support system of people who can bring the best out of a person.
“Elle is the reason she finds that happiness in the end, because Elle pushes her,” Goodrich said.
Hays notes something else.
“’Legally Blonde’ kind of has the reputation of being a dumb blonde musical, but what I saw was the empowerment of women,” Hays said. “Elle and Paulette both are the underdog, but they empower each other and they both end up victorious and the men, who are the alpha males, they end up with their just desserts.”
Emmett — the male underdog — also becomes victorious.
“The nice guy actually finishes first and you don’t see it coming,” Hays said.
Adam Schacht, who portrays Emmett, likes the laid back character which matches well with his own personality.
“He’s a humble guy, which contrasts well with Warner,” Schacht added.
Will Yindrick of David City plays Warner Huntington III — the boyfriend who breaks Woods’ heart at the story’s start.
Yindrick doesn’t really want to relate to Huntington.
“I don’t like how he’s an all-around jerk,” Yindrick said. “He’s very driven by what he wants, but it’s almost like he’ll do anything to get there. He doesn’t really care about the wake he leaves behind him as long as he gets to his end goal of being a lawyer.”
Yindrick believes the character’s confidence is admirable, but knows people can act differently.
“I think you can reach your goals, while also caring for the people around you,” Yindrick said.
Students hope area residents come to the show.
“It’s so funny and it’s so fun to perform,” Underberg said.
More than one cast member said it’s probably the most fun show they’ve been in.
“I think from an audience’s perspective, they’ll leave the theater feeling energized and excited,” Yindrick said. “There’s a lot of negative things that happen in the show, but it’s all overshadowed by the amount of uplifting moments.”
Goodrich added that although the musical’s plot is basically the same as the movie, much has been added to the stage show.
“It was very cleverly written to bring a different look to it that translates well in a live performance,” Goodrich said.
And all ends well.
“It all ends up happily ever after for the right people,” Hays said.