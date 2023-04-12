Reagan Gausman has great memories of “Little House on the Prairie.”

Not because she lived during pioneer times, but because her grandmother, Louise Moran, introduced her to the beloved book by the same name.

“When I was a little girl, my grandmother had me read the book,” said Gausman, a Midland University student from Columbus. “It’s always been a story I’ve been fond of and one that I have shared with my grandma.”

Now, Gausman and other Midland students are staging a production of “Little House on the Prairie (The Musical).” Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 20-22 and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 in Kimmel Theatre on the university campus in Fremont.

Cost is $15 per person and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets may be purchased at midlandu.booktix.com/ or by sending an email to boxoffice@midlandu.edu or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Gausman said the show follows the book written by Laura Ingalls Wilder and is based on her prairie experiences.

The musical’s storyline specifically involves the family moving to the De Smit area of the South Dakota territory in the 1870s. There, the Ingalls family established their homestead, enduring the hardships of the prairie. Much of the story travels with Laura as she grows up, becomes a teacher, returns home and marries.

Lee Meyer, MU adjunct professor of theater, has wanted to stage “Little House” at Midland for a long time.

“I saw the national tour of this show at the Orpheum (in Omaha) approximately 12 years ago and I loved it so much,” said Meyer, who’s directing MU’s show. “We’ve been trying to get the rights to produce the show and we finally got them this year.”

Meyer appreciates many aspects of the musical.

“I love the characters and I like the arc of the show where everyone starts out so innocently and they go through pain and suffering and eventually come out the other side mature and happy,” Meyer said.

Meyer also loves the music, which she said includes a variety of happy, uplifting and heart-felt songs.

Gausman has the lead role of Laura, a little pioneer girl who grows up to tell the story of life on the prairie.

The arts management major, who graduates this spring, was pleased to win the part and eagerly shared the news with her grandma.

“I was so excited to call her and tell her that I got the role of Laura,” Gausman said.

Her grandmother was excited, too.

“Reading has always been one of my loves,” Moran said, adding that Reagan’s mom, Kristen, was especially interested in Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Moran said Kristen even visited the author’s home in South Dakota and they are excited about the show.

“Reagan is very talented and we’re so very proud of her,” Moran said. “We’re anxious to see it.”

Gausman describes Laura as strong, brave and enthusiastic and she relates to the character.

“She marches to the beat of her own drum a lot,” Gausman said. “She’s not very girly. I would consider her like a tomboy – in a sense—when she’s younger and I relate to that. I was somebody who was self-starter and a go get ’em, do-your own-thing-type of girl.”

Gausman said she’s seen several episodes of the popular TV series by the same name as the book.

She and other MU students have spent hours memorizing lines, learning the songs and rehearsing.

In addition, Carter Anderson, who plays Laura’s future husband, Almanzo Wilder, has spent hours working on costumes with Meyer.

Anderson describes Almanzo as a farmer who raises horses.

“He’s quiet and when he says something, it’s important,” said Anderson, who’s from Oakland. “He’s brave and courageous.”

Anderson relates to Almanzo, who like Laura, is an independent, self-starter.

“Almanzo is also very kind and so is Carter,” Meyer said.

Jenna Schroeder plays Laura’s mother, Caroline, and was a third-grader when she got a taste of pioneer life.

Back then, Schroeder’s class went to a museum with an old-time schoolhouse. Students dressed like pioneers and brought their lunches in little pails. They sat in the schoolhouse and even did math problems on small chalk boards.

“It was a very eye-opening experience,” said Schroeder, an MU student from Holdrege. “You don’t realize—growing up in this day and age—what things really were like until you do it.”

Schroeder notes the connection between her third-grade experience and the show.

“It’s been cool to see the correlation of those experiences that I had and see that this is really what Laura Ingalls went through,” Schroeder said. “We have scenes where the kids are using chalk boards for all of their problems and they’re in a little one-room schoolhouse with all ages and grades. It’s cool to see that correlation come to life.”

Schroeder describes Ma as stern, but loving.

“As much as Pa is the head of the family, I think there are a lot of times when Ma really influences the decisions that are being made,” Schroeder said. “Pa and the girls rely on Ma a lot.”

Although she’s never been a mother, Schroeder relates to Ma.

“I’ve always been the ‘mom-friend’ of my friend group,” Schroeder said. “That’s been a fun crossover, seeing how I already ‘mother’ my friends in real life. To do that on stage comes naturally.”

Students believe audiences will enjoy the show and encourage the public to attend.

“This is a timeless show,” Anderson said. “This happened in the late 1800s and everyone still knows what ‘Little House’ is and it’s still studied in elementary schools. It’s fun to see it come to life on stage.”

Gausman pointed out some of the production’s other positive aspects.

“It’s such a feel-good show,” Gausman said. “It’s very fun and uplifting and it holds so many memories for many people I know in this area, who’ve grown up watching the TV show or reading the book.”

Or who’ve even shared an interest in “Little House” with family.