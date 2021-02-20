Midland University Academic Awards

Midland University

Midland University is recognizing students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the Fall 2020 Academic Awards list.

President’s List honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

President’s Achievement Award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s List honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s Achievement Award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

The following area students were honored:

President's List

Ames: Malorie Poessnecker, Psychology.

Dodge: Bridget Praest, Art - Graphic Art.