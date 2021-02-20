Midland University Academic Awards

Midland University
Midland University is recognizing students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the Fall 2020 Academic Awards list.
President’s List honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.
President’s Achievement Award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.
Dean’s List honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.
Dean’s Achievement Award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.
The following area students were honored:
President's List
Ames: Malorie Poessnecker, Psychology.
Dodge: Bridget Praest, Art - Graphic Art.
Fremont: Alexia Allard, General Business; Cole Anderson, Secondary Education; Broderick Case, Management; Alexandra Glosser, Digital Marketing; Candice Goldfinch, Elementary Education, K-8; Bailie Hansen, Secondary Education; Gage Harbaugh, Criminal Justice; Riley Hoerath, General Business; Zoey Ann Hurst, Arts Management; Paola Lopez, Nursing - LPN to BSN; Jared Money, Natural Science; Lance Myers, Psychology; Marissa Napolitano, Nursing – Traditional; Riley O'Neill, Art - Graphic Art; Vivian Sanchez, Nursing – Traditional; Samantha Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8; Ashley Thomas, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Katlin Vampola, Elementary Education, K-8; Alexis Villwok, Elementary Education, K-8; Julie Vitamvas, Nursing – Traditional; Danson Vuong, Business Intelligence and Technology; Melissa Warner, Digital Marketing; Jordyn Werth, Elementary Education, K-8.
Howells: Chelsea Bayer, Communication Studies; Erin Prusa, Secondary Education.
Scribner: Elissa Dames, Digital Marketing.
Wahoo: Theodore Blum, Biology; Chaleigh Mattson, Elementary Education, K-8.
West Point: Lexis Haase, Business Administration – Marketing.
Yutan: Jessica Palmquist, Pre - Education, PK-12; Colby Tichota, Accounting.
President's Achievement
Fremont: Jonathan Anthony, Nursing - RN to BSN.
Dean's List
Arlington: Rachel Brown, Secondary Education.
Fremont: Tori Baker, Pre - Elementary Education, K-8; Cailin Brashear, Management; Cutty Castillo, Arts Management; Bailey Clapper, Exercise Science; Dylan Hill, Human Services; Lily Hinkel, Arts Management; Jacob Johnson, Pre - Education, PK-12; Dylan Kucera, Education, PK-12; Addisyn LaMar, Human Performance - Athletic Training (BA); Karla Lemus, Nursing – Traditional; Chase Lipsys, Management; Cheyenne Mahnke, Nursing – Traditional; Meghann McCurdy, Elementary Education, K-8; Jayden McDuffee, General Business; Haley Mendez, Psychology; Alyssa Mendlik, Art - Graphic Art; Lexus Mueller, Biology; Sarah Murray, Arts Management; Hannah Nelson, Nursing – Traditional; Eduardo Parra, Digital Marketing; Autumn Penberthy, Psychology; Lizette Ramirez, Nursing – Traditional; Piper Rasmussen, Accounting; Emma Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8; Elizabeth Smith, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Jason Taylor, Business Administration – Management; Jennifer Vuong, Biology; Kevin Vuong, Business Intelligence and Technology; Lucas Weyrich, Psychology; Ryan Williams, Business Administration - General Business.
Hooper: Noah Fowler, Arts Management.
Mead: Kylee Edmonds, Management.
North Bend: Tana Nelson, Nursing - LPN to BSN.
Oakland: Carter Anderson, Pre - Education, PK-12.
Prague: Alexandra Muessel, Exercise Science; Gunnar Vanek, Management.
Scribner: Christian Dames, Pre - Secondary Education.
Uehling: Jasmine Lopez Lango, Pre - Education, PK-12.
Wahoo: Teagan Ahrens, Digital Marketing; Brianna Brabec, Accounting; Morgan Oden, Management; Callan Phillips, Pre - Education, PK-12.
Yutan: Michaela Dooley, Arts Management; Samuel Elgert, Digital Marketing.
Dean’s Achievement
Arlington: Alison Shanahan, Nursing - RN to BSN.
Cedar Bluffs: Betsy Paprocki, Nursing - RN to BSN.
Fremont: Elimi Hernandez, Pre - Elementary Education, K-8; Ross McMahon, Pre - Secondary Education; Kyle Thomas, Pre - Education, PK-12.