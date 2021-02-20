 Skip to main content
Midland University Academic Awards
Midland University Academic Awards

Dean's List Midland University

Midland University

Midland University is recognizing students for their outstanding achievements in being named to the Fall 2020 Academic Awards list.

President’s List honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

President’s Achievement Award honorees must have a term GPA of 4.0, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s List honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and at least 12 credits on the A-F grade scale.

Dean’s Achievement Award honorees must have a term GPA of 3.50-3.99, no incomplete grades, and 6-11 credits on the A-F grade scale.

The following area students were honored:

President's List

Ames: Malorie Poessnecker, Psychology.

Dodge: Bridget Praest, Art - Graphic Art.

Fremont: Alexia Allard, General Business; Cole Anderson, Secondary Education; Broderick Case, Management; Alexandra Glosser, Digital Marketing; Candice Goldfinch, Elementary Education, K-8; Bailie Hansen, Secondary Education; Gage Harbaugh, Criminal Justice; Riley Hoerath, General Business; Zoey Ann Hurst, Arts Management; Paola Lopez, Nursing - LPN to BSN; Jared Money, Natural Science; Lance Myers, Psychology; Marissa Napolitano, Nursing – Traditional; Riley O'Neill, Art - Graphic Art; Vivian Sanchez, Nursing – Traditional; Samantha Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8; Ashley Thomas, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Katlin Vampola, Elementary Education, K-8; Alexis Villwok, Elementary Education, K-8; Julie Vitamvas, Nursing – Traditional; Danson Vuong, Business Intelligence and Technology; Melissa Warner, Digital Marketing; Jordyn Werth, Elementary Education, K-8.

Howells: Chelsea Bayer, Communication Studies; Erin Prusa, Secondary Education.

Scribner: Elissa Dames, Digital Marketing.

Wahoo: Theodore Blum, Biology; Chaleigh Mattson, Elementary Education, K-8.

West Point: Lexis Haase, Business Administration – Marketing.

Yutan: Jessica Palmquist, Pre - Education, PK-12; Colby Tichota, Accounting.

President's Achievement

Fremont: Jonathan Anthony, Nursing - RN to BSN.

Dean's List

Arlington: Rachel Brown, Secondary Education.

Fremont: Tori Baker, Pre - Elementary Education, K-8; Cailin Brashear, Management; Cutty Castillo, Arts Management; Bailey Clapper, Exercise Science; Dylan Hill, Human Services; Lily Hinkel, Arts Management; Jacob Johnson, Pre - Education, PK-12; Dylan Kucera, Education, PK-12; Addisyn LaMar, Human Performance - Athletic Training (BA); Karla Lemus, Nursing – Traditional; Chase Lipsys, Management; Cheyenne Mahnke, Nursing – Traditional; Meghann McCurdy, Elementary Education, K-8; Jayden McDuffee, General Business; Haley Mendez, Psychology; Alyssa Mendlik, Art - Graphic Art; Lexus Mueller, Biology; Sarah Murray, Arts Management; Hannah Nelson, Nursing – Traditional; Eduardo Parra, Digital Marketing; Autumn Penberthy, Psychology; Lizette Ramirez, Nursing – Traditional; Piper Rasmussen, Accounting; Emma Shepard, Elementary Education, K-8; Elizabeth Smith, Elementary Education, K-8 (TCL); Jason Taylor, Business Administration – Management; Jennifer Vuong, Biology; Kevin Vuong, Business Intelligence and Technology; Lucas Weyrich, Psychology; Ryan Williams, Business Administration - General Business.

Hooper: Noah Fowler, Arts Management.

Mead: Kylee Edmonds, Management.

North Bend: Tana Nelson, Nursing - LPN to BSN.

Oakland: Carter Anderson, Pre - Education, PK-12.

Prague: Alexandra Muessel, Exercise Science; Gunnar Vanek, Management.

Scribner: Christian Dames, Pre - Secondary Education.

Uehling: Jasmine Lopez Lango, Pre - Education, PK-12.

Wahoo: Teagan Ahrens, Digital Marketing; Brianna Brabec, Accounting; Morgan Oden, Management; Callan Phillips, Pre - Education, PK-12.

Yutan: Michaela Dooley, Arts Management; Samuel Elgert, Digital Marketing.

Dean’s Achievement

Arlington: Alison Shanahan, Nursing - RN to BSN.

Cedar Bluffs: Betsy Paprocki, Nursing - RN to BSN.

Fremont: Elimi Hernandez, Pre - Elementary Education, K-8; Ross McMahon, Pre - Secondary Education; Kyle Thomas, Pre - Education, PK-12.

