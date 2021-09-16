Midland University alumni to be honored as part of homecoming festivities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Bixby served two terms on the Fremont City Council and currently serves on the boards at Fremont Area Community Foundation and Fremont Methodist Health.

The Suhr/Francis family has more than 75 years of memories at Midland University, beginning with Marvin Suhr graduating from Midland in 1944. Marvin’s four sons each attended Midland University with both Paul, ‘68, and Joel, ’76, earning their degrees from Midland.

Paul met his wife, Donna Jedlicka, ’68, at Midland, and would later serve as president of the Alumni Association. Joel was a member of the Warriors’ basketball team and would become one of Midland athletics’ biggest supporters. Joel, who passed away in 2018, has a scholarship in his honor awarded each year to a member of the men’s basketball team.

Marvin Suhr married Virginia Pedersen and Virginia’s sister, Irene, married Raymond Francis. The Francis family would have lasting connections to both Midland University and Dana College for four generations. Raymond and Irene had three daughters (Brenda Krueger, Janet Francis, and Gloria Breithaupt) who would graduate or attend Dana College and a future daughter-in-law (Sharon Petersen) who graduated from Midland. Brenda’s husband, Sieg Krueger, would later teach at Dana. Their granddaughter, Xandy Krueger, graduated from Midland in 2019.