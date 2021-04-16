Midland University and the Omaha Conservatory of Music announce partnership

Midland University and the Omaha Conservatory of Music have formed a partnership to create scholarship opportunities for students involved in the performing arts.

Midland will provide scholarships for high school seniors who are participating in lessons through the conservatory of music. Scholarships will begin at $21,000 per year and could be increased based on academic qualifications.

“We are so excited to offer scholarships to Omaha Conservatory of Music students,” said Anne Sorensen-Wang, Midland University’s director of performing arts. “Midland gives students the opportunity to take the next step and participate in music ensembles and other performance opportunities at the collegiate level, no matter what field of study they choose.”

Ruth Meints, executive director for the conservatory of music, said the partnership will provide assistance to students involved in the program who are looking to use their talents at the collegiate level.

“We are always excited to provide scholarship opportunities for these outstanding students,” Meints said. “We are partnering with Midland University to provide significant scholarships to graduating seniors who have studied a musical instrument at the Omaha conservatory.”